Family trying to save vacant childhood home runs out of time

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A family trying to save their childhood home is out of time.

The house has sat empty for years and is considered to a blighted property scheduled to be torn down.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke to the family about changes they said they’ve made to fix the problems.

The family claims the property has been overrun by trespassers for years.

The family has tried to make improvements, but despite these changes, the family missed the deadline for demolition.

“Thieves came into the property and destroyed it and made it look that way, and we started cleaning it up. Every time we tried cleaning it up, they’d go back in and tear it up again,” Annette Wooten said.

After her father and mother became ill, the home sat vacant.

“My father and mother purchased this in 1972. I was a young kid,” Wooten said.

Wooten’s childhood home turned into a nuisance property, with years and years of code violations.

She said the family has tried to stay on top of it over the years.

“They gave us about six months on that, as far as the code piece of it — the code violations,” she said.

She said they installed a deck and fixed the sidings of the house, but the deadline to get everything fixed has passed.

Wooten said she faced challenges trying to hire workers.

“All I’m asking is that we are given another chance. That’s all I’m asking for,” she said.

Newell called the office of the judge presiding over the case and was told the decision is final.

It’s not clear when the house could be torn down.

