ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

Family trying to save vacant childhood home runs out of time

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pFJx_0fC0lql800

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A family trying to save their childhood home is out of time.

The house has sat empty for years and is considered to a blighted property scheduled to be torn down.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke to the family about changes they said they’ve made to fix the problems.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The family claims the property has been overrun by trespassers for years.

The family has tried to make improvements, but despite these changes, the family missed the deadline for demolition.

“Thieves came into the property and destroyed it and made it look that way, and we started cleaning it up. Every time we tried cleaning it up, they’d go back in and tear it up again,” Annette Wooten said.

After her father and mother became ill, the home sat vacant.

“My father and mother purchased this in 1972. I was a young kid,” Wooten said.

Wooten’s childhood home turned into a nuisance property, with years and years of code violations.

She said the family has tried to stay on top of it over the years.

“They gave us about six months on that, as far as the code piece of it — the code violations,” she said.

She said they installed a deck and fixed the sidings of the house, but the deadline to get everything fixed has passed.

Wooten said she faced challenges trying to hire workers.

“All I’m asking is that we are given another chance. That’s all I’m asking for,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Newell called the office of the judge presiding over the case and was told the decision is final.

It’s not clear when the house could be torn down.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Maude
1d ago

Ran out of time, but it sat empty for years? If they really cared it would not have been empty. It sounds like they are after money now not the house.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powder Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Society
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Home
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS 46

Family identifies 10-year-old killed in house fire

Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well. Americans are burdened with at least $140 billion in outstanding medical debt according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But help is out there. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with experts on the frontline aiding those “Diagnosed with Debt”.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
137K+
Followers
100K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy