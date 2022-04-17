ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills Player to Perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Chris Owen
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Network television shows bring a sense of connection for viewers. Even before the advent of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, network competition and reality shows were some of the first real glimpses into a future celebrity’s life. We all remember when American Idol was insanely popular in the early-to-mid...

wblk.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Chayce Beckham, Other Favorites Return to Perform on ‘American Idol’

Three American Idol alums are set to return to the show for this Sunday’s Top 20 episode. Last season’s winner Chayce Beckham will appear, as well as Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips. ‘American Idol’ Alums Returning for Top 20 Episode. According...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Howie Mandel’s Most Cringe-Worthy Jokes on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Whether you’re the type to laugh hysterically or roll your eyes, everyone loves a good dad joke. Even though Howie Mandel is a fan favorite judge on America’s Got Talent, his jokes don’t always land well on the series. I love this jokester, but here are six of Mandel’s worst moment on AGT.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#United States#Bills Mafia#Network Television#American Football#Twitter#American Idol#Agt
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Partner Of Deion Sanders

Hopefully everyone who is celebrating the holiday on Sunday is able to do so with friends and family members. For Deion Sanders, he’s likely celebrating with his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has been dating Edmonds for years. Deion and Tracey,...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy