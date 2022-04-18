Porsche's Rennsport Reunion Returns in 2023

The world might not currently be in the best state, but that clearly isn't stopping the rich from spending millions on exotic sports cars and classic collectibles. The Barrett-Jackson auction house, famous for selling off some of the rarest American cars known to man, has once again proven that it is the barometer of the collectible car market after it posted a record-smashing auction during its 2022 Palm Beach Auction at the South Florida Fairgrounds this past weekend. In February we reported that Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale event brought in $195.9 million, the most in its five-decade history. While the Palm Beach edition might not have hit sales that lofty, it was no less impressive. The two top-selling cars at the 2022 Palm Beach event were two examples of the highly collectible Ford GT which both sold for over $1.4 million apiece, while several cars sold for big money in aid of charity including the first Ford Bronco Raptor for $350,000.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO