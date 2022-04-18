ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Porsche's Rennsport Reunion Returns in 2023

By Sebastian Blanco
CAR AND DRIVER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seventh edition of the massive celebration of all things Porsche will return next year following the longest hiatus of the event's 22-year history. Porsche isn't yet saying where or when it will be held, other than that it will take place next year. Previous Rennsport Reunions have been held at...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Plans To Replace 1,000 Vehicles Lost At Sea

Now resting at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, the Felicity Ace cargo ship succumbed to its injuries, sinking after sustaining tremendous fire damage. The vessel, carrying over 4,000 cars in its hold, caught alight and remained on fire as rescuers and emergency personnel attempted to control the flames. Onboard were myriad luxury cars, with around 200 Bentleys and numerous Lamborghinis forever lost to The Pond.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Maserati Grecale Is Here To Challenge The Porsche Macan

Well, that took a while. The 2023 Maserati Grecale has finally appeared following more than a year of official teasers and a handful of leaked images just weeks before the reveal. Let's not let that spoil the fun though, as Maserati's new compact SUV has but one mission: dethrone the Porsche Macan as the ultimate driver's crossover. The Italian crossover enters the fray with three versions at launch, followed by an all-electric Folgore version in the future.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
CNET

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Is One of the Greats

This is the 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Turbo S can be optioned with a Lightweight Package. This pack shaves 66 pounds off the coupe's curb weight. The Lightweight Package deletes the rear seats. It also adds single-piece carbon fiber buckets. A sport suspension positions the Turbo 0.4 inches...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTB may spawn convertible on April 19

Ferrari on Wednesday posted a teaser shot of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, and said a surprise is coming on April 19. The teaser shows the beltline of the car and the top of the rear fender, but the roof is noticeably missing, suggesting we're looking at a planned convertible version that may be called a 296 GTS, or perhaps a 296 Spider.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Race Car Driver#Vehicles#Rennsport Reunion Returns
CarBuzz.com

First Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Anniversary Edition Sells For Lamborghini Money

With 668 supercharged horsepower going out to the rear wheels through an available six-speed manual transmission, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a unique motoring experience in 2022. Perhaps that's why dealers are able to charge hefty markups for this car and the first 250 units with a serialized number plate are already sold out. We've already seen the CT5-V Blackwing and its CT4-V Blackwing sibling sell for big bucks at auction, collecting $430,000 for charity with the first two (VIN 001) models to roll off the assembly line.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

A Gorgeous 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Is Heading to Auction This Spring

Click here to read the full article. A beautifully maintained 1973 example of one of the most desirable Ferrari Dinos ever built is set to go up for auction next month as part of RM Sotheby’s Monte Carlo sales event. Adding to its allure is the fact that it was once owned by famous French actress and model Laetitia Casta. Halfway through its third decade, Ferrari decided it was time to build a high-performance vehicle for the masses. The result was the 206 GT, a stylish road car introduced in 1967 that was powered by a V-6 that would be sold...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Two Very Special Ford GTs Just Sold For Millions

The world might not currently be in the best state, but that clearly isn't stopping the rich from spending millions on exotic sports cars and classic collectibles. The Barrett-Jackson auction house, famous for selling off some of the rarest American cars known to man, has once again proven that it is the barometer of the collectible car market after it posted a record-smashing auction during its 2022 Palm Beach Auction at the South Florida Fairgrounds this past weekend. In February we reported that Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale event brought in $195.9 million, the most in its five-decade history. While the Palm Beach edition might not have hit sales that lofty, it was no less impressive. The two top-selling cars at the 2022 Palm Beach event were two examples of the highly collectible Ford GT which both sold for over $1.4 million apiece, while several cars sold for big money in aid of charity including the first Ford Bronco Raptor for $350,000.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
Motor1.com

Maserati Folgore Grecale Spied With Folgore GranTurismo As EV Duo

Grecale fatigue? It's totally understandable given the sheer number of teasers and spy shots we've been sharing in the past few months. Maserati will finally unveil the sub-Levante model tomorrow, March 22, but only the versions equipped with combustion engines. If you're more interested in seeing the electric model, the company with the trident logo has said it'll arrive in 2023.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes's Newest Convertible Is Getting The AMG Treatment

Convertibles don't sell in massive numbers like they used to, which is why Mercedes-Benz will consolidate its once-massive drop-top lineup. At one point, Mercedes offered convertible variants of the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class, plus the AMG GT Roadster and the convertible-only SLC and SL. We already know that the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL will effectively replace both the GT Roadster and S-Class Convertible, and for some time, reports have suggested that the C-Class and E-Class Cabriolets will merge into one model called the CLE-Class.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Vs. Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Supercar Showdown

After months of rumors and sneaky spy shots, we have finally been presented with the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, a slightly less insane version of the epic Huracan STO. With 631 horsepower from its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, this is one of the very last atmospheric supercars from Sant'Agata Bolognese. On the other side of the planet, General Motors has been toiling away on the latest version of its Corvette, namely the Z06. Its engineers consider it a true world-beater, and with almost 40 hp more than the Lambo, it seems like a really affordable way to show that you don't need to spend supercar money to experience true exoticism. Or do you? Let's compare these two fantastic machines head to head and find out.
CARS
CNET

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Review: Lightweight Package Is Cool but Unnecessary

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is truly outstanding; it's one of the greatest cars I've ever driven. It redefines what it means to be quick and fast, and it does so without sacrificing the top-dog 911's great handling or luxurious grand touring abilities. Porsche offers a new Lightweight Package for its 911 Turbo and Turbo S that adds a few performance goodies while also shedding 66 pounds from the coupe's curb weight. But after spending a week with a Lightweight 911 Turbo S, I just don't think this is the way to go.
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic spied on the move around the Nurburgring

The new iteration of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic laps the Nürburgring in this spy video. The clip provides a great look at the upcoming model because the automaker doesn't appear to camouflage this car. In front, the 911 Sport Classic has a revised hood that has a recessed...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy