LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 10-year-old boy was shot to death in Henderson Wednesday morning, and his 14-year-old brother has been arrested, according to police. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Gibson Road. The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and booked into the […]

HENDERSON, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO