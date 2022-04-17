Man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 2 on motorcyle

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash in west Wichita that killed two people on a motorcycle.

Police say they received a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a collision between a green SUV and a motorcycle. A male who had been thrown off the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say the 23-year-old driver of the SUV drove off but his father brought him back to the scene to talk to police. The driver faces two charges of failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

The investigation is ongoing.