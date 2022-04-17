ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 2 on motorcyle

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash in west Wichita that killed two people on a motorcycle.

Police say they received a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a collision between a green SUV and a motorcycle. A male who had been thrown off the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say the 23-year-old driver of the SUV drove off but his father brought him back to the scene to talk to police. The driver faces two charges of failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
KSN News

Sheriff IDs woman killed south of Salina, man arrested

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home Monday evening as 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins. Sheriff Roger Soldan said Likins and two dogs had been shot to death. The sheriff’s office has arrested a 55-year-old man in the case. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, deputies […]
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Ap#Suv
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Colorful Character Wanted for Drug Charges

SWEETWATER, TX – Have you seen the woman above?. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, as of Apr. 1, officers with the SPD are searching for Melinda Samia. Sarmia is wanted in Nolan and Eastland Counties for Fail to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
SWEETWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KSN News

Wichita man dies from forklift accident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St. Officers located Brian […]
WICHITA, KS
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

17-year-old arrested for making false report to police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police. According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit. On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy