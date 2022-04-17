Easter Sunday mass sees increased in-person attendance

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – This Easter Sunday in western Massachusetts was the most similar to pre-pandemic times yet. Parishioners gathered at St. Stanislaus Basilica to celebrate this special day in the Christian faith.

“For us it’s the continuation in faith and the renewed life,” said Father Paul Miskiewicz.

During the Easter holiday in 2020 and 2021, churches faced heavy restrictions like capacity limits and masks. Services were streamed virtually. This year, streaming virtually was still an option if people felt unsafe. But the church was happy to see an increase in attendance.

Fr. Paul told 22News, “It’s good to see part of the congregation back that was afraid to come and celebrate with us.”

While Easter mass has resumed to mostly normal function, there are still some precautions in place, such as hand sanitizing stations throughout.

The parish offers both Polish and English versions of mass, and sometimes combined. No matter the language, parishioners are united through one message on this Easter Sunday.

“And remember that Christ is with you where ever you go,” said Fr. Paul.

