Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Rain and snow melt are contributing to further rises on the Red River of the North. Additional rain and snow is expected tomorrow and this weekend and could contribute to further rises, although the extent of it is not known at this time. At this time, expect at least minor flooding at the forecast points listed. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.6 feet, Otter Tail River water starts to flow into the Breckenridge Diversion. Water on Main Street (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday evening to a crest of 11.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND ・ 14 MINUTES AGO