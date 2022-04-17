ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Carniroll Festival wraps up in Northampton

By Phillip Bishop
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Fans of recreational cannabis had their own celebratory weekend at the Three County Fair Grounds in Northampton.

The three-day “Carniroll” festival wrapped up Sunday following a weekend of music and marijuana-themed festivities. Sunday was the only “all ages” portion of the festival. You had to be at least 18 to attend on Friday and Saturday.

The weekend featured a host of musical acts; including big names like Waka Flocka Flame. Attendees Joshua and Kaitlin Baker told 22News, “The energy of the crowd; the people, everyone is just coming out to have a good time and that’s really nice.”

The festival was initially planned to go off in 2020, experiencing a two-year pandemic delay.

pamela bardsley
1d ago

This was a lame news report.said nothing about the headlining musical acts. nothing about the rides, the fireworks on Friday night, or anything else that went on during Carniroll. Get it together 22 News

