Carniroll Festival wraps up in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Fans of recreational cannabis had their own celebratory weekend at the Three County Fair Grounds in Northampton.
The three-day “Carniroll” festival wrapped up Sunday following a weekend of music and marijuana-themed festivities. Sunday was the only “all ages” portion of the festival. You had to be at least 18 to attend on Friday and Saturday.
The weekend featured a host of musical acts; including big names like Waka Flocka Flame. Attendees Joshua and Kaitlin Baker told 22News, “The energy of the crowd; the people, everyone is just coming out to have a good time and that’s really nice.”
The festival was initially planned to go off in 2020, experiencing a two-year pandemic delay.
