Saturday night disturbance resulted in a shooting at Dallas apartment complex, two victims shot and injured

Dallas, TX – Two people were shot and injured, later transferred to hospital for treatment, while a shooting suspect was arrested following the shooting that took place Saturday night in Dallas, police confirmed.

According to the incident report, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Ross Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two shooting victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the two men went upstairs and started banging on a door, then tenant in that unit fired shots through the door, striking the two men.

The shooter was located and arrested by the local authorities.

The police didn’t release the name of the shooting suspect and no more details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with us for updates when available.