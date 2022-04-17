ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston among top 10 cities for new eviction filings in early April, Evictions Lab at Princeton University data shows

By Nadia Ferr
 2 days ago
Texas – Four Texas cities, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin, ranked in the top 10 cities for new eviction filings in early April, data from Evictions Lab at Princeton University shows.

The rate of eviction filings in these Texas cities is just another concern while the property taxes on the rise in the area.

In the 6 states and 31 cities the Lab tracks, landlords have filed for:

  • 855,963 evictions since mid-March 2020
  • 7,215 evictions from April 3 through April 9

According to the data provided by the Evictions Lab at Princeton University, the number of eviction filings in the Dallas, Fort Worth area now reached the pre-pandemic rates. The data shows that landlords in these two cities filed more than 37,000 evictions from January 1 to March 31 this year.

Of the major cities listed, Houston saw the second-highest number of evictions filed during the first week of April at 836.

Austin is ranked eighth on the list, with 229 evictions filed in the first week of April and 5,044 filed since the start of the pandemic. New York City topped the list at 1,167 evictions filed in the first week of April.

Top 10 cities for eviction filings for the first week of April

  1. New York City: 1.167 (104,677 since March 15, 2020)
  2. Houston: 836 (79,631 since March 15, 2020)
  3. Phoenix: 576 (80,607 since March 15, 2020)
  4. Dallas: 536 (46,068 since March 15, 2020)
  5. Fort Worth: 507 (42,463 since March 15, 2020)
  6. Las Vegas: 305 (60,366 since March 15, 2020)
  7. Philadelphia: 283 (12,791 since March 15, 2020)
  8. Austin: 229 (5,044 since March 15, 2020)
  9. Tampa, Fla.: 208 (25,789 since March 15, 2020)
  10. Hartford, Conn.: 204 (5,395 since March 15, 2020)

Comments / 22

yourmama'suckdick
2d ago

nobody can afford to live anywhere my daughter had to move back home because she couldn't afford her apartment rent it went from $1,500 for one bedroom to $2,300 no one will be able to afford to live in Texas

Reply(6)
5
Sher
1d ago

Amazing how the housing market has changed in the last 2-3 years. What used to be houses for $1300-1400/mth, the same house now goes for $2100. Shameful. Texas is becoming California and New York in a shorter amount of time.

Reply
5
Luchina Thomas
2d ago

Also it's time to stop renting and start owning. The money we pay for rent we can pay to own. We know we gotta pay rent for the rest of our lives Why not Own!

Reply(8)
3
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Houston, Texas?

Houston, Texas is a city full of culture and heritage. But, you know what else the city has that's great? Burgers. Houston has some of the best local burgers you'll ever have. The culture in Houston, Texas has created a city that people flock to every year. The downtown area has continued to evolve, and the city hosts many sports events. The food of Houston, Texas has also developed a reputation for strong taste and unique combinations.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Two North Texas cities most attractive to renters

Irving, Texas – In the last year, there has been an increase in individuals from all over the country relocating to the North Texas region. Some relocated for jobs, while others relocated in order to increase the size of their families, while yet others relocated in order to get a lower rent.
IRVING, TX
