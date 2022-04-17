Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston among top 10 cities for new eviction filings in early April, Evictions Lab at Princeton University data shows

Texas – Four Texas cities, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin, ranked in the top 10 cities for new eviction filings in early April, data from Evictions Lab at Princeton University shows.

The rate of eviction filings in these Texas cities is just another concern while the property taxes on the rise in the area.

In the 6 states and 31 cities the Lab tracks, landlords have filed for:

855,963 evictions since mid-March 2020

7,215 evictions from April 3 through April 9

According to the data provided by the Evictions Lab at Princeton University, the number of eviction filings in the Dallas, Fort Worth area now reached the pre-pandemic rates. The data shows that landlords in these two cities filed more than 37,000 evictions from January 1 to March 31 this year.

Of the major cities listed, Houston saw the second-highest number of evictions filed during the first week of April at 836.

Austin is ranked eighth on the list, with 229 evictions filed in the first week of April and 5,044 filed since the start of the pandemic. New York City topped the list at 1,167 evictions filed in the first week of April.

Top 10 cities for eviction filings for the first week of April