Albany, NY

4/17/22: Late Season Winter Storm Monday Night

By Robert Lindenmuth
 2 days ago

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Breezy and cool day to end the weekend with passing rain and snow showers. High pressure is building in overnight, this will bring an end to the winds and will also allow temperatures to drop into the 20s and low 30s.

High pressure will be with us for most of the day on Monday. This will provide plenty of sunshine and temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 50s for most. Winds will tend to stay light through much of the afternoon, however, as high pressure slides east and an approaching storm system moves into the Great Lakes expect those winds to become gusty by the evening.

But enjoy the sunshine! As I mentioned, with that sun temperatures will warm nicely, but by the early evening skies will have turned mostly cloudy, however, I do believe we all stay dry until after sunset Monday evening.

A good pocket of energy, along with some very chilly air will be moving in from the Northern Plains, at the same time an area of low pressure and a good deal of moisture will be riding up the Atlantic Coast. These two features will meet up in the northeast and that spells trouble for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

By midnight Monday night, many will be seeing snow, it is likely that the valley locations see a mix of rain and snow, however, I am still anticipating minor accumulating snow in these areas. With this storm coming in at night, this gives the best chance for accumulating snow for everyone, however, the higher totals will remain confined to elevations over 1,000 feet.

Snow and a wintry mix will continue into Tuesday morning. As the low tracks up the Hudson Valley milder and drier air will get worked in on the east side of the storm so will likely cut totals back a bit for Western portions of New England. But with this track, everything will likely remain all snow for areas west of the Hudson Valley into the Herlderbergs, Catskills, and Adirondacks.

Areas north and west of Albany are under a winter storm watch during this time as they could likely pick up 5-10″ of snow by the time all is said and done Tuesday afternoon.

The storm system will be a fast mover, pulling away by Tuesday afternoon, however, we will remain mostly cloudy with a gusty northwest wind along with passing rain and snow showers through the evening.

When all is said and done, expect a coating to an inch, maybe up to 2″ depending on the intensity and how much mixing we see in the valley. Just west of the Hudson Valley totals start to increase to 1-3″ in the Helderberg with 3-6″ and 6-10″ in the Catskills and Adirondacks where it is likely to remain all snow. East of the Hudson Valley into Western New England is where it gets a little tricky, how much snow can we see before the drier air works in, right now going a general 1-3″ with local amounts of 3-6″ in the highest terrain, especially the northern Berkshires and into the Spine of the Green Mountains. Expect the map below to change as newer data comes in through Monday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound by the middle of the week and we do turn a bit quieter, after Monday night into Tuesday we could see a dry stretch of weather through next weekend as temperatures get close to seasonal levels with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s and lows in the 30s to low 40s. Have a great week and please check back for updates throughout the day on Monday! -Rob

