Animals

Sea turtle found with hook and 2-foot fishing line stretched through its stomach

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
2 days ago
 2 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. — A female loggerhead sea turtle was found floating, unable to dive below the surface Friday, April 8 in SWFL waters.

The loggerhead was then taken to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW’s post, the sea turtle was alert but thin when caretakers retrieved her.

Upon further examination, a large fishing hook and nearly 2 feet of fishing line were discovered by CROW veterinarians. X-rays showed the hook was stuck in the “left hind area” of her body and likely in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

The loggerhead turtle also had a healed amputation of her left front flipper, according to CROW. After moving her to a turtle tank for monitoring, veterinarians performed hook removal surgery.

During the surgery, CROW veterinarians found an infection caused by the hook after it punctured the turtle’s intestinal wall.

Veterinarians were able to close the intestinal wall and flush it with sterile saline before closing the incision.

Caretakers put the turtle on assisted breathing for 6 hours after her operation. After she started breathing on her own, CROW officials placed her on antibiotics to fight off any persistent infections.

She is still being monitored under supportive care by CROW, according to the post.

CROW advised people to not cut a fishing line if they encounter an animal who’s hooked. Cutting the line can result in a hook being swallowed and traveling down an animal’s GI tract leading to serious injury, according to CROW.

If you discover a sea turtle in distress you can contact the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network at 1-866-887-8535.

