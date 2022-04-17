ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JFRD report residential fire on Fitzgerald St.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3bP3_0fC0hwCK00
Fitzgerald St. Fire Fitzgerald St. Fire

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported a residential fire in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street Sunday afternoon.

JFRD stated the cause was an accidental kitchen fire, with it burning into electrical wires and spreading.

The Red Cross has been requested for two adults and 2 minors, with no injuries reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Woman killed in T-bone crash on San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her 60s was killed Tuesday morning in a T-bone crash on San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said a white van was headed north on San Jose about 7 a.m. when the woman, who was headed south in a Chevy Cavalier, tried to turn left into a shopping center parking lot and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCTV

Crews battle multiple house fires in Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department responded to two house fires within three miles of each other early Friday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, the first fire broke out at a home on 810 York Street around 2:52 a.m. Upon the first fire units’ arrival,...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Jfrd#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALB 10

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
News4Jax.com

Woman shot in the face twice in northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was found shot in the face Sunday evening on the northwest side of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says. According to the report, officers were called at 9 p.m. to a shooting on Welland Rd in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and US 1 where they found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead after single-car crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead following a single car crash on I-95 SB at the on ramp to I-295. Just after midnight, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash on I-95 SB near exit 337, to I-295. The initial investigation reveals the driver was heading...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Eight hours, five shootings, two dead, four injured in violent Jacksonville weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and three are wounded in four different shootings during a particularly violent six-hours in Jacksonville. Officers were called to the 6000 block of Powers Avenue at about 4 a.m. Sunday and located two men dead suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said there was a large gathering in the parking lot of a business when an argument started, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release states.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
97K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy