JFRD report residential fire on Fitzgerald St.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported a residential fire in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street Sunday afternoon.

JFRD stated the cause was an accidental kitchen fire, with it burning into electrical wires and spreading.

The Red Cross has been requested for two adults and 2 minors, with no injuries reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.

