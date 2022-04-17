ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's five finals I've lost... now it's time to get our payback': Mason Mount IS determined to end his Wembley hoodoo after Chelsea reach the FA Cup final... as he also vows for revenge on Liverpool following Carabao Cup loss

By Adrian Kajumba
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Mason Mount declared his determination to end his Wembley hoodoo after firing Chelsea into the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The Blues will meet Jurgen Klopp’s side in a repeat of this season’s Carabao Cup final — when midfielder Mount made it five losses from five in Wembley showpieces.

Mount has also suffered defeat in the Championship play-offs with Derby, the last two FA Cup finals with Chelsea and on penalties with England against Italy in last summer’s Euros.

Mason Mount is determined to win silverware at Wembley after prior disappointment

Mount, scorer of Chelsea’s second goal against Crystal Palace after Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s opener, said: ‘It’s definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley.

‘It’s five finals I’ve lost. Now it’s time to get our payback (against Liverpool).’

Revenge was also on Thomas Tuchel’s mind rather than the prospect of ending Liverpool’s quadruple bid next month.

He has lost five times at Wembley including the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in February

The German said: ‘I don’t care about their other titles. We lost a final and we gave everything in that final. It was a big match that went until the very last penalty and we were unlucky and lost it. Of course we want to turn things around.

‘It will not give us the Carabao Cup title back but we are here. We were here last season in the FA Cup final, we are again here and that means an unbelievable lot to us because the FA Cup is the most prestigious and traditional cup in the world.

‘All we can do now is to be well prepared because it will be another hard fight given their quality and run of form. It makes the season so much sweeter if you have a final you can win. But in a final you can give your everything and it’s sometimes not enough.’

Victory was the perfect response for Chelsea after their heartbreaking Champions League exit against Real Madrid last week. And Tuchel revealed he sensed his players were over their disappointment.

Mount got his name onto the scoresheet during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace

‘On Friday, the training was on such a high intensity and high level that I was almost scared that we did too much,’ he said. ‘So we reduced the intensity a little on Saturday. This is the best sign that if the players take care in training, show intensity and put their ego aside, this is what I love.

‘It’s like amateur football, for the love of it and having a good time.’

Palace manager Patrick Vieira said: ‘I don’t know if 2-0 was a fair reflection. Against those teams it’s about taking your chances because you know you’re not going to create a lot.

‘We had chances and we didn’t score. We had a couple of opportunities where we didn’t give the ball at the right time.

‘There’s still a big gap between Chelsea and ourselves.

‘Players having the taste of those kind of games where we are really close to a final, those moments players want to play more often. There’s an excitement around the fans and it’s an exciting time for the club. That’s why it’s important to build from this platform. We have to keep going.

