ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

Dwight Mortgage Trust Launches New Balance Sheet Construction Lending Program with $20.1MM Loan for Nottinghill Living in Davenport, Florida

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwight Mortgage Trust, the commercial mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital, has launched a balance sheet construction lending program for multifamily and mixed-use properties. The assets range from ground-up development of garden-style and mid-rise properties to substantial rehabilitation and conversion of existing properties. The loan program offers borrowers several benefits, including...

rew-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
Bangor Daily News

Orono couple sues mortgage holder accused of predatory lending throughout US

An Orono couple claims the company that held the mortgage on their home failed to pay property taxes on their behalf or register the purchase of the home with the county deeds office, increased payments illegally and then refused to correct those and other errors. Unable to resolve the matter...
ORONO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Davenport, FL
Real Estate
City
Davenport, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Davenport, FL
Business
City
Lakeland, FL
FOXBusiness

Blackstone bets on campus housing with $13B acquisition

Blackstone Inc. agreed to buy student-housing owner American Campus Communities Inc. in a deal valuing the company at about $12.8 billion, including debt, a bet that rents will continue to rise as more college students return to campus. Austin, Texas-based ACC is the largest publicly traded owner and developer of...
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Mortgage#Construction Loan#Mortgage Underwriting#New Balance#Reit#Dwight Capital#Nottinghill Living
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market just hit a level not seen since 2007

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The financial sting of soaring home prices—up 32.6% over the past two years—was lessened, to a degree, by historically low mortgage rates during the pandemic. Even as prices soared, many buyers' monthly payments remained reasonable. Those days are behind us: Now that rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, new homebuyers are starting to feel the full weight of record prices.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy