Dwight Mortgage Trust Launches New Balance Sheet Construction Lending Program with $20.1MM Loan for Nottinghill Living in Davenport, Florida
Dwight Mortgage Trust, the commercial mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital, has launched a balance sheet construction lending program for multifamily and mixed-use properties. The assets range from ground-up development of garden-style and mid-rise properties to substantial rehabilitation and conversion of existing properties. The loan program offers borrowers several benefits, including...rew-online.com
Comments / 0