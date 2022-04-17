ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Federal jury in Florence finds woman guilty on 6 counts related to multi-state identity theft scheme

By Jack Bilyeu
 2 days ago

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — The first criminal jury trial in federal court in Florence since the start of the pandemic came to an end this week, with a Georgia woman being convicted in a multi-state identity theft case.

Jurors found Quinae Stephens guilty on six counts related to the conspiracy, which also involved her son.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Everett McMillian, who prosecuted the case, said Stephens and her son were caught in a Family Dollar parking lot in Latta.

“We had individuals at this trial testify who came from as far as California,” McMillian said. “There were victims across many states, not just South Carolina.”

According to a federal indictment, Latta Police responded after witnesses saw Stephens and her son, Deandre Copes, acting suspiciously during transactions at the town’s Family Dollar and a nearby bank and then moving a U-Haul van around the parking lot.

“The defendants withdrew cash from a bank card at a bank in Latta, then walked across the parking lot to a Family Dollar, where they attempted to load that cash onto another card,” McMillian said.

When an officer arrived, he ran the can’s plates and found it had been reported stolen.

“They then searched the van and inside found what amounts to a mobile identity theft lab,” McMillian said.

He said authorities found a gun, more than two dozen credit and debit cards, most in other peoples’ names. They also found equipment and software purchased from the dark web that allowed them to print more.

“Both defendants had traveled up and down the Eastern seaboard in the weeks preceding their arrest,” McMillian said. “They were traveling from New Jersey with the intent to move to Orlando, Florida, to rent an Airbnb using someone else’s identity and credit card information.”

All together, McMillian said they stole more than $100,000. He expects that number to increase when investigators present their findings at a sentencing hearing in the coming months. He said the case should serve as a warning that crimes committed with the aid of the internet leave a digital footprint.

“You may not be caught today or tomorrow, but that paper trail exists for weeks or months or years down the road, and we will seek to hold those accountable,” McMillian said.

Stephens will serve a mandatory two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft. She and Copes, who is out on bond after pleading guilty, face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

David Moorefield
1d ago

Note that one is currently out on bond & living a free life too. Surprised in today's world that they didn't drop the charges and only require the Biden/Harris rehabilitation programs as it really isn't their fault they are criminals. LOL. Congratulations to the police. 🇺🇸 😊

