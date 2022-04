Real Betis’ Champions League hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to a 1-0 LaLiga defeat at home against Elche.Elche winger Tete Morente scored the only goal in the 82nd minute to send Betis to their first defeat in seven games in all competitions.A miserable night was complete for Manuel Pellegrini’s side when Paul Akouokou was shown a straight red card in the closing stages for his challenge on Lucas Olaza.Betis could have leapfrogged fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with victory by two or more goals but remain three points behind having played a game more.Elsewhere, Villarreal boosted their hopes of...

SOCCER ・ 2 HOURS AGO