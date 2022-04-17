ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Booker T: “I Don’t See Why Cody Rhodes Can’t Take The Title Off Roman Reigns”

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker T discussed Cody Rhodes potentially being a challenger for Roman Reigns during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. With various reports that WWE wants to book Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39, Booker T thinks Rhodes could beat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Champion Universal Title then have Reigns...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Changes Names To Two NXT Superstars

NXT 2.0 Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray have new ring names, according to PWInsider. Kacy Catanzaro’s ring name is now Katana Chance. The former American Ninja Warrior star signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Triple H
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more. Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend. The following...
BUFFALO, NY
PWMania

Matt Hardy Addresses His Brother Jeff Appearing On AEW Dark: Elevation

Jeff Hardy was involved in a tag team match that was taped for an edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. A fan on Twitter wrote about the match:. “Jeff Hardy was on AEW Dark Elevation this week and nobody has a problem with it. Jeff hardy was on [WWE] Main Event a couple times and Twitter caught on fire and cried. Compare the pair.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Hall Of Fame#Reality Of Wrestling
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)

Roman Reigns took a minute to drop his character and thank the fans at Saturday night’s WWE live event, and video is online. Reigns delivered the promo following his match with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and you can see the video below, in which Reigns asks fans not to post it on social media (so much for that) and that he’d claim it was a hologram if it popped up.
ERIE, PA
PWMania

Latest News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,355 tickets and there are 660 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Hook vs. TBA. CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes. Wardlow vs. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Still Wants Match Against Retired WWE Star

As a guest on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes spoke about his return to WWE. After his WWE return, Rhodes participated in a media scrum the next day in which he revealed a meeting he had with Triple H prior to his WrestleMania 38 entrance. Cody continued to talk about that interaction with Satin, highlighting how that moment won’t feel real until he and Triple H have a match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Becky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting that she’s just not ready to be seen without a title.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Reacts To The Decline In AEW Rampage Ratings

Booker T discussed AEW Rampage ratings declining this week during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Rampage drew 482,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic in the 7 pm ET time slot, down from last week’s show that did 600,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 10 pm ET time slot.
WWE
PWMania

Reason Why Impact Wrestling Never Signed Paul Heyman

During his podcast, Jeff Jarrett commented on why Impact Wrestling (TNA) never signed Paul Heyman to a contract during the period when Heyman wasn’t working for WWE:. “Never could afford it. I just knew – same with Jim Ross, same with a lot of folks – that Bob Carter and maybe Dixie and Janice or the attorneys, they may want to flirt with this, but when they start seeing real price tags, it wasn’t gonna happen. There was a real education process up until we started having a good run in ’07, ’08, and ’09. They had money in the bank, then they pulled the trigger on Hulk Hogan. But for the most part, those price tags – they weren’t up for that. They weren’t willing to spend the money.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy