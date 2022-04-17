STORM WATCH: Cold overnight in NYC; heavy wind and rain Monday evening

Temperatures will drop overnight before a cold, but sunny start to the workweek, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff.

Feels-like temperature on Monday will be near 30 degrees.

Clouds quickly arrive for midday; showers arrive by the evening, after 5 p.m. Highs around 54. Lows around 45. Heavy rain and wind gusts 30-50 mph likely through the overnight hours.

TUESDAY - STORM WATCH AM: Heavy rain tapers to showers by 3 a.m. with a few lingering showers through 5-6 a.m. Otherwise turning partly cloudy but remaining breezy. Wind gusts of 30+ mph through midday. Highs up to 55. Lows down to 44.

WEDNESDAY: Brighter and milder. Highs up to 61. Lows down to 47.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. A diminishing chance of showers or a t-storm late as the storm looks to stay north of NYC as of now. Highs around 65. Lows near 53.

FRIDAY: A few high thin clouds, warmer. Highs near 70. Lows down to 51.