New York City, NY

STORM WATCH: Cold overnight in NYC; heavy wind and rain Monday evening

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Temperatures will drop overnight before a cold, but sunny start to the workweek, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff.

Feels-like temperature on Monday will be near 30 degrees.

Clouds quickly arrive for midday; showers arrive by the evening, after 5 p.m. Highs around 54. Lows around 45. Heavy rain and wind gusts 30-50 mph likely through the overnight hours.

TUESDAY - STORM WATCH AM: Heavy rain tapers to showers by 3 a.m. with a few lingering showers through 5-6 a.m. Otherwise turning partly cloudy but remaining breezy. Wind gusts of 30+ mph through midday. Highs up to 55. Lows down to 44.

WEDNESDAY: Brighter and milder. Highs up to 61. Lows down to 47.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. A diminishing chance of showers or a t-storm late as the storm looks to stay north of NYC as of now. Highs around 65. Lows near 53.

FRIDAY: A few high thin clouds, warmer. Highs near 70. Lows down to 51.

News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
