The Dallas Police Department has arrested both 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English in connection to the murder of Cameron Ray. Ray was shot and killed after an altercation that took place on March 18th. The two men arrested are from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and according to the lawyers of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was with them during the time of the murder.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO