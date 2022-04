The City of Youngstown is making plans to undertake a $3.7 million project to resurface more than two miles of Mahoning Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Meridian Road. Charles Shasho, Deputy Director of Public Works, announced on Monday that in addition to the resurfacing, the project would include new traffic control signs, pavement, and drainage repairs, as well as manhole adjustments, new concrete walkways, curbs, and ramp installations.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO