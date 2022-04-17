ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Sunflower by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Holmes; Humphreys; Leflore;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
WPMI

Severe thunderstorms tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Strong thunderstorms and some severe thunderstorms continue to head southeastward, through the NBC 15 area overnight, clearing Northwest Florida close to sunrise. Make sure you have your safety plan in place, which includes a location for shelter. Keep your mobile devices charged. Straight line wind, well-over 60mph, is most likely. Only an isolated tornado is possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:47:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires. Target Area: Guam DAYTIME WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR GUAM The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Wetting rains are not expected for the next couple of days, allowing for sustained dry conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Rain and snow melt are contributing to further rises on the Red River of the North. Additional rain and snow is expected tomorrow and this weekend and could contribute to further rises, although the extent of it is not known at this time. At this time, expect at least minor flooding at the forecast points listed. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.6 feet, Otter Tail River water starts to flow into the Breckenridge Diversion. Water on Main Street (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday evening to a crest of 11.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clinton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Clinton County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM EDT this evening for A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following areas, Hancock and Washington. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat over the advisory area. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

