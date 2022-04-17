ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cast your vote for the Week 4 Softball Player of the Week

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIDEd_0fC0cUMD00

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season.

Below are the candidates for the fourth week of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.

In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores throughout the week, WIN OR LOSE. Scores can be reported to Tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com. Doing so is simple. All you need to do is take a picture of the official scorebook for both teams, or a screenshot of the gamechanger box and send it to us.

Teams reporting scores this week: Independence, Wyoming East, Greenbrier East, Beckley, Shady Spring and James Monroe.

  • Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East – Hylton was 7 for 15 this week, hitting two home runs and driving in nine runs while also picking up three wins in the circle, allowing just five earned runs in four games.
  • Paige Maynard, Shady Spring – Maynard had a historical week in the circle. On Wednesday she broke the single-game record for strikeouts in a game with 34 in 14 innings against Independence. She stuck out 13 two days later against James Monroe and capped her week Friday with a seven-inning, 20 strikeout performance. In all she pitched 27 innings, striking out 70 batters and allowing just four hits.
  • Delaney Buckland, Independence – Opposing Maynard in her historic performance, Buckland was stellar herself, striking out 30 in that same game, not allowing a single run while earning a no-decision. The day before she also struck out 14 in a 4-1 win over Wyoming East with her lone blemish being a solo home run allowed to Hylton.
  • Bryleigh Thomas, James Monroe – Thomas hit .714 across five games driving in five runs for the Mavs, She also struck out nine batters in 13 innings.
  • Taylor Boswell, Greenbrier East – Boswell’s bat helped East to a 3-0 week as she hit .500, driving in six runs and scoring four.

Cast your vote below

Who is your Week 4 Player of the Week

Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East

Paige Maynard, Shady Spring

Delaney Buckland, Independence

Bryleigh Thomas, James Monroe

Taylor Boswell, Greenbrier East

Who is your Week 4 Player of the Week

Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East 1213 ( 22.09 % )

Paige Maynard, Shady Spring 147 ( 2.68 % )

Delaney Buckland, Independence 82 ( 1.49 % )

