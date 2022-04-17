ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in eastern Las Vegas valley

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place early Sunday morning in the eastern valley. At approximately 4:39 a.m., officers...

news3lv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTNV

Truck driver dies after hitting two walls in northeast Las Vegas

(KTNV) — On Sunday morning around 4:39 a.m., a driver of a Ford F-150 died after hitting two cinder block walls near North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. LVMPD says the truck driver was driving at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Single Vehicle Crash#North Hollywood#Hollywood Blvd#Traffic Accident#Ksnv Rrb#Ford F150
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy