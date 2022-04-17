ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tech donations help tutoring center for Hispanic students

By The Associated Press
WLBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPELO, Miss. - Technology donations are giving a boost to a nonprofit organization that provides education programs for Hispanic residents in northeast Mississippi. El Centro,...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Tupelo, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Tupelo, MS
Society
Tupelo, MS
Education
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Tutoring#Charity#Hispanic#Dell Technologies#At T Mississippi#Wlbt News
Town Square LIVE News

Vo-Tech students to be paid to help revitalize Wilmington

25 New Castle County Vo-Tech students will be hire to work on Wilmington revitalization projects.     New Castle County Vo-Tech students will swap their pencils for screwdrivers as part of the effort to revitalize the city of Wilmington.  The students will be involved in the city’s $50 million residential redevelopment and stabilization plan funded through the American Rescue Plan ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WLBT

WLBT selects director of operations for Media Training Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT announces Michael A. White, Jr. as Director of Operations for the Gray/WLBT Media Training Center, launching later this year. The Training Center program will be housed at WLBT, and will prepare students for today’s unique operating environment, while simultaneously improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in media.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Charities
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nearly 1,600 books facing book bans nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C. — More states are challenging or banning certain books in schools and universities nationwide. The American Library Association (ALA) says these books are typically about racial equity, have minorities as protagonists or address LGBTQ+ issues. Some members of Congress are reviewing how this effort at the state...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KOLR10 News

Drury students create website for Hispanic voters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Missouri’s municipal election just a little less than two weeks away, students at Drury University are helping Hispanics get ready to vote. Spanish professor Dr. Elizabeth Nichols with Drury says around the country, only 40% of Hispanic voters who are eligible to vote actually register. Dr. Nichols’ Fall 2021 Spanish class […]
DRURY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy