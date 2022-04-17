ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Wet start to the workweek

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm system rolls in Sunday night, bringing with it a good round of showers and even a few storms to kick off the workweek. The rain is persistent through the morning hours on Monday. With periods of heavy rainfall, make sure you factor in extra time for your Monday morning...

WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Georgetown County, SC
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Cloudy and damp now, clearing and cooler tonight

Happy Monday! Partly cloudy skies continue over the River City as we wait for a passing cold front. Clearing skies tonight with cooler overnight lows. Less than seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible, 20-30 percent this evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s....
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on this Easter Sunday

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this evening, we will see increased coverage mainly after 9 PM. Some of these storms could be stronger - and contain heavy winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Wintry mix possible Monday; Big warm-up by late week

MONDAY: Monday starts out winter-like. Rain will mix with and change over to snow Monday morning. Precipitation should transition back to all rain after lunchtime. Slushy accumulations of less than a half-inch are possible on elevated surfaces. Despite the cold start with temps near freezing, afternoon highs climb to the mid and upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow showers wrap up overnight

As we've seen through the day on Wednesday, snow showers had a hard time sticking due to an overall warm scenario and ground. As temps slowly slide tonight, we may be able to see a bit more snow stick to the ground. Grassy and elevated surfaces have the best chance. Amounts will generally be only a dusting and I don't expect it to be widespread coverage across the area. Best opportunity to pick up a dusting will be north of the border and closest to the Mississippi River Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Rain, snow ending overnight; turning blustery

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for western counties in the Susquehanna Valley. A total of one to three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest snow at higher elevations. The rest of the area is seeing mainly rain with some wet flakes mixed...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After last night's showers moved through, we're waking up to MUCH colder air for your Sunday.Wind chills are in the 30s for many, although skies are bright. It'll be a brighter, breezy holiday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday!It'll be even chillier tonight with lows around 40 in the city and low to mid 30s for the 'burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas where the growing season has already begun (mainly south and east). Despite the cold, it will remain dry.Monday starts off cold, but bright. Clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of a coastal storm that will bring a soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will likely see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.We'll gradually climb to more seasonable temps in the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those who celebrate!
ENVIRONMENT
WAND TV

Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- It's officially spring and it's going to feel like it again today. Highs will reach the low-to-mid-70's with breezy conditions across Central Illinois under a sun and cloud mix. Rain moves in later tonight and it'll be heavy at times. It'll become more showery, breezy, and cooler Tuesday,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: The warming trend begins

Happy Thursday! The forecast looks great for today so get out and enjoy the weather if you can. The winds will be calm and the day will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid and low 70s today, near-record high temperatures this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

Colder conditions set in to end the workweek

Colder temperatures are in store for the remainder of the workweek after strong storms moved through eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday will be just below average into the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with some sunshine peaking through during the midday. Also, a few showers will be possible during the afternoon. Rain chances are generally low today, but a few showers can’t be ruled out.
KENTUCKY STATE

