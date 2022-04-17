ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield flower stand popular for last minute Easter gifts

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QomML_0fC0b8EV00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Flowers have become a very popular gift on Easter. With many out Sunday morning trying to find the perfect bouquet.

For 35 years, on every Easter Sunday, the corner of Boston Road and Bay Street in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood has been the home for one portable flower stand.

22News learned they don’t have to go searching for customers, instead relying on those who delayed buying Easter flowers until the final day.

Owner Jackie Gaulon told 22News, “Just on this day it’s been pretty busy. Easter Sunday is one of the busiest days. Everyone’s out, last minute flowers, it’s been pretty hectic sometimes.”

Gaulon operates five other flower stands throughout the Springfield area, and they’re just as busy on Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day as they are on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Flowers#Nexstar Media Inc
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy