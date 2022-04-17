Springfield flower stand popular for last minute Easter gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Flowers have become a very popular gift on Easter. With many out Sunday morning trying to find the perfect bouquet.

For 35 years, on every Easter Sunday, the corner of Boston Road and Bay Street in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood has been the home for one portable flower stand.

22News learned they don’t have to go searching for customers, instead relying on those who delayed buying Easter flowers until the final day.

Owner Jackie Gaulon told 22News, “Just on this day it’s been pretty busy. Easter Sunday is one of the busiest days. Everyone’s out, last minute flowers, it’s been pretty hectic sometimes.”

Gaulon operates five other flower stands throughout the Springfield area, and they’re just as busy on Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day as they are on Easter Sunday.

