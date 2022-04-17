Local churches work to accommodate all worshippers on Easter Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Easter Sunday is that one day each year when some churches hold multiple services to accommodate all of its worshippers.

Pastor Eli Serrano addressed nearly 1,000 parishioners during Sunday morning’s service at the Restoration Worship Center in Springfield. The Church on Plumtree road holding four separate services throughout Easter Sunday.

Pastor Eli told 22News, “We just want to make room for everyone on Resurrection Sunday. The most visited of all weekends every year. We just want to make room for the community. We’re originally from here, we’re church planters, we started in 2009, so it gives us an opportunity to reach people from all walks of life.”

The Pastor expressed his pride in the growth of Restoration Worship Center since its founding 14 years ago.

