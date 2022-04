BELLEFONTE, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County officials received notification of a sinkhole discovered along Blackshire Road early Tuesday morning. The sinkhole is approximately two feet in diameter at the surface but grows to about ten feet below ground. It reaches at least six feet deep. The sinkhole is located more than a quarter-mile from the nearest residence. The county narrowed traffic to one lane for a portion of the road.

BOONE COUNTY, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO