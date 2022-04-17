ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

‘Buy me a fighter jet’: Ukrainians launch website to crowdfund war planes

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8x5z_0fC0ZhqJ00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Ukrainians appear to have launched an online campaign soliciting donations of fighter jets to defend their skies from Russian invaders.

The campaign, first reported on by Business Insider, features a video of a Ukrainian fighter pilot in front of a badly damaged war plane.

"Buy me a fighter jet," he says. "It will help me to protect my sky filled with Russian planes that bomb my land, kill my friends, and destroy our homes and everything I have ever known."

Explosions are decimating schools, homes, and hospitals, the pilot says.

"An unexpected death from above is a harsh reality for millions of our people right now," he says as he clenches his fist. "You have a chance to stop it. Give us wings to fight for our sky."

He then appeals to businessmen, IT specialists, actors, singers, "whoever you are ... whichever nationality you are or country you live in" to "help us stop the terror."

The campaign website invites those interested in assisting to email for help in finding, buying, and transferring a fighter jet to the country's Air Force. Help with technical and legal issues will be provided, it says. There didn't appear to be an opportunity for individuals to make smaller donations.

The planes needed cost $25 million each, on average, according to the website, which added that each plane "is thousand of lives saved."

As of Sunday the now war-torn country had received nearly $1 billion in aid from companies and organizations, in addition to celebrities and private individuals. Bloomberg Philanthropies and Open Society Foundation donated $10 million and $25 million, respectively. The IKEA Foundation donated $22 million, and the Red Cross had donated $12 million as of earlier this week, Fortune previously reported.

Among celebrities who have donated: Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively each gifted $1 million via the United Nations' refugee agency; actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, raised over $30 million; and Bethany Frankel, a former Real Housewives of New York star, raised $85 million.

The U.S. has not provided fighter jets to Ukraine and refused in March to help Poland transfer MiG-29s, Russian-built equivalents of F-16s, to the war-torn country via a U.S. and NATO base in Germany, Politico reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin could see the transfer of fighter jets to the country as an act of aggression that could worsen the situation in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said at the time.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper posted to the news outlet's website Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he "doesn't believe the world" and that the Ukrainians "don't believe the words" of international leaders who fail to provide necessary assistance.

"If you are our friends or partners, give us weapons, give us a hand, give us support, give us money to stop Russia, kick Russia," he said. "... Not everyone has got the guts."

Comments / 9

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Jake Tapper
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Fighter Aircraft#Crowdfund#Russian#Business Insider#Air Force
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

116K+
Followers
5K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy