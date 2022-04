Rubber chickens and tennis balls. And the kids of course. All those kids. That is what Cassie Campbell-Pascall thinks of when she thinks of Mike Bossy: rubber chickens and tennis balls in small-town arenas and restaurants stretching from coast to coast. Not the nine straight 50-goal seasons or the Hall of Fame induction or the four Stanley Cups, the things that made Bossy almost otherworldly. She thinks of the things that made Bossy not just human, but a trusted friend and colleague for 16 years.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO