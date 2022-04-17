ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham man shot, killed inside home Easter morning

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Easter Sunday morning.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, officers with the East Precinct were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to a residence in the 1200 block of Stonecrest Drive. They were responding to the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying unresponsive near a bedroom inside the home. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 42-year-old Arthur Armstrong.

Fitzgerald reported that a firearm laying near Armstrong was recovered. He also stated that a woman remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

Evidence from the case will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and they will determine whether charges will be filed.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

