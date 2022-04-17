Indiana State Fair to celebrate state’s automotive heritage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Fair will celebrate the state’s automotive heritage this year. The fair announced this past week that fairgoers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books and world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles.

The Indiana Landmarks historic preservation group says that during the first decades of the twentieth century, more than 250 automobile manufacturers opened in Indiana, including Duesenberg, Stutz, Cord, Auburn, and Studebaker.

This year’s fair will run from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 21. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).