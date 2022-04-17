Frost advisory issued for St. Louis area overnight Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – This winter doesn’t want to end, as the National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a frost advisory for the region in the overnight hours Tuesday morning.

Monday starts out cloudy and chilly, but there will be more sunshine by the afternoon. The high temperatures will be in the 50s.

As of Sunday afternoon, the advisory will run from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected below 35°. A freeze watch will be in effect elsewhere in the state.

Such temperatures will threaten plants and other vegetation. Any plants that can be moved should be brought indoors. Other sensitive vegetation should be covered to protect from the wind or frost. The rest of Tuesday will be cool and dry.

Temperatures will warm Wednesday through Friday. Later this week and into the weekend, expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

