ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon

By Rusty Surette, Donnie Tuggle
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Easter Sunday on a neighborhood street. The victim is Cleophus Webster, 48, according to...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
KWTX

Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Hearne, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hearne, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
City
Webster, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Kbtx
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS19

Police identify driver killed in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tyler. According to the Tyler Police Dept. on Wednesday, around 10 p.m., crews responded to a crash in the 1000 block of W. Grande Blvd. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of an SUV,...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy