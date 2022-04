BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates will vote Wednesday on a $345,000 settlement to head off a potential lawsuit from the family of a Mervo student who died of a head injury during a football game last year. The family of Elijah Gorham, who was 17 when he died, issued a joint statement alongside Baltimore City Public Schools on Tuesday. Gorham was a student-athlete for Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. He died roughly three weeks after he collapsed following a collision with another player during Mervo’s Sept. 18 matchup against Dunbar High School. “The tragic passing of Elijah Gorham in October 2021...

