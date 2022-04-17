ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bono, OH

Driver slams into construction equipment on State Rt. 2 in Bono overnight

 2 days ago
BONO, Ohio — A driver escaped serious injuries after crashing into construction equipment on a closed road early on Easter Sunday morning. The...

tina bundy
1d ago

it said road closed ,what part of that didn't he understand, or was he texting or falling a sleep ? either way ,the sign was there ,road closed ,. This is where reading is fundamental.

Fox 19

Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital and caused some traffic delays in northern Butler County Monday morning. Ohio 63 was closed at Salzman Road when the collision was initially reported at 6:43 a.m., according to Monroe police dispatchers. A person...
MONROE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man runs from officers at a traffic stop in only his underwear; dog and child found in vehicle

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear. According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Missing Perrysburg Twp. woman found dead, family says

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Perrysburg Township woman missing since April 8 has been found dead, family said Monday. Deidra Lizcano, a mother of three, was last seen leaving the Latins United Club on South Saint Clair Street, her family's bar. "She was supposed to go home, never made it,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
