ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desha County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Desha, Drew by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desha, AR
County
Drew County, AR
County
Desha County, AR
WPMI

Severe thunderstorms tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Strong thunderstorms and some severe thunderstorms continue to head southeastward, through the NBC 15 area overnight, clearing Northwest Florida close to sunrise. Make sure you have your safety plan in place, which includes a location for shelter. Keep your mobile devices charged. Straight line wind, well-over 60mph, is most likely. Only an isolated tornado is possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, Southeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 17:06:00 Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Northeast and southeast-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, and Vieques. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. 8 to 10 inches of snow possible at Scott Mountain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 2 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Box Butte, South Sioux, Niobrara River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Box Butte, South Sioux, Niobrara River; Lower North Platte River Basin, Scottsbluff National Monument RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZS 433...435 AND 436 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY 433...435 AND 436 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436 and 437. * WIND...West to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. For Wednesday...west northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BANNER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy