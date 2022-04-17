ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Grace Cathedral in-person Easter Mass returns

By Camila Barco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Grace Cathedral opened their doors for the first in person Easter service since 2019 on Sunday. While the church is letting hundreds of people worship, they’re doing so with some precautions.

After a silent three years the Grace Cathedral echoed with music on Easter Sunday. This is the first in-person Easter worship at the San Francisco church since 2019.

“It’s a wish I’ve had for a long long time to be able to see this awesome church,” church goer Elaine Davies said. Davies hasn’t attended a church service since the pandemic.

But on Sunday her wish came true just in time for her 95th birthday.

Pinole: newborn goat goes missing, allegedly stolen

“I miss it. I’ve looked forward to this for a long time,” she said. “It’s just a memory I’ll cherish forever.”

Before stepping inside the church, people had to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

“It’s safer for our most vulnerable population and it means they can be part of things if they didn’t have the vaccination,” Dean Malcom Young said, describing the holy day as a rebirth.

Allie Preston brought her daughter to her first in-person Easter service. The event is a family gathering for the Prestons.

“We love the music and we love talking with other people,” she said. “I think it makes a big difference in our experience.”

She and others say it’s the message of faith that keeps the community connected.

“We’re excited to be back in person. I think it makes a big difference to be with people,” she concluded.

