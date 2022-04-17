ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wacha, Story provide spark in new home, Sox beat Twins 8-1

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1agN_0fC0C5lF00

Michael Wacha and Trevor Story can now feel right at home.

Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Story drove in his first two runs in his new ballpark, leading the Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

“It's everything and more,” Story said of having Fenway as his home park. “Just coming here as a visitor two different times, it's a hostile environment, you can feel that. Much better feeling coming as a Red Sox. It's been great, the energy, the atmosphere is everything I thought it was.”

It was the second straight day the Red Sox beat the Twins after losing their home opener.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and sacrifice fly for Boston.

The teams close out the four-game series in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday morning with a scheduled first pitch of 11:10 a.m.

It’ll be the first time since 2019 that the game will be played in conjunction with the running of the Boston Marathon after the contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the marathon was moved to October last year.

Signed to a $140-million, six-year deal as a free agent during spring training after playing six seasons in Colorado, Story hit his a two-run single during a six-run eighth inning. Wacha, signed to a one-year, $7-million deal during the offseason, allowed a single with five strikeouts and two walks.

“To come out here and get a team ‘W’ is great," said Wacha, who faced the Red Sox in Fenway twice with the Cardinals when they lost the World Series to them in 2013.

“Most definitely different,” he said, smiling. “Wasn't getting harassed down in the bullpen, in the dugout and, basically, on the mound the entire time. It was good hearing the cheers on my side."

Matt Straham (1-0) got his first win in a Red Sox uniform by getting four outs.

Bailey Ober (1-1) gave up two unearned runs and four hits in six innings, walking one and striking out three.

“The vibe here is still great,” said Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed a $105.3 million, 3-year deal with opt outs after the first two years during spring training.

“We've been in every game,” he said. “We've had a chance to win every game, so that's great. That's the positive side of it. Now we've just got to put all the pieces together."

Wearing their yellow-and-powder-blue city connect uniforms for the second straight day, the Red Sox broke in front 2-0 on sacrifice flies on consecutive pitches by Martinez and Alex Verdugo after Rafael Devers reached when Miguel Sanó booted his grounder for an error and Xander Bogaerts doubled off the Green Monster.

The Twins avoided being shutout for the third time this season when Trevor Larnach had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Mixing his fastball in the mid-90 mph range with his changeup and cutter, Wacha breezed through the first four hitless innings before Gio Urshela opened the fifth with his hit up-the-middle.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list a day after he left his start in the second inning with a strained hamstring. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects him to miss one start. The club activated RHP Cody Stashak (right biceps tendinitis) off the IL to take his spot.

Red Sox: LHP Josh Taylor (back soreness) was expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

THAT WAS A TEST

Wacha got Correa on a called strikeout with a fastball on the outside corner, capping a 15-pitch at-bat leading off the fourth.

“It was a good at-bat,” Correa said. “I felt like I needed an at-bat like that, where I could see a lot of pitches. My timing has been on and off, some days I feel good, some days I'm not, which is usually what happens in spring training."

MORE PATRIOTS’ DAY

The Red Sox have been scheduled to play at home on that day, a holiday in Massachusetts and Maine that celebrates Paul Revere’s ride and the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775, every year since 1959. It was canceled due to weather six times, by the players strike in 1995 and pandemic in 2020. Boston is 71-53 all-time on that day.

UP NEXT

RHP Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is slated to start for Minnesota on Monday. Lefty Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23) is scheduled for Boston. Bundy worked five shutout innings in his Twins’ debut. The 42-year-old Hill is back with the Red Sox for the third time in his career.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez left out of Twins lineup Monday morning

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Boston's southpaw. Jorge Polanco is covering second base and the leadoff role in place of Arraez. Ryan Jeffers is entering the lineup to bat eighth and play designated hitter. Gio Urshela is starting on third base again and batting fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Brewers leading series 2-1

LINE: Brewers -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Colorado State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Massachusetts State
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes pitches immaculate inning, strikes out 12 batters in five innings

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against the Baltimore Orioles, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth on Sunday. Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Cody Stashak
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Fenway#Patriots
ABC News

Jake Arrieta announces retirement from baseball after 12 seasons, says 'It's just my time'

Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announced Monday that he's retiring after a 12-season career. "Well, I haven't signed the papers, man, but I'm done. It's time for me to step away from the game," Arrieta said on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. "At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it's just my time, really."
MLB
FOX Sports

Royals begin 3-game series against the Twins

LINE: Twins -113, Royals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series. Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Royals pitching staff had a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury. Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances. A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially...
MLB
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia returns to Toronto lineup Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is replacing Cavan Biggio in right field and batting eighth. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Blue Jays have an implied total of 4.0...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Action News Jax

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON — (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

ABC News

614K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy