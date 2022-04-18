ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

Police working to identify body of child found dead in southern Indiana woods

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking the public for help identifying the body of a boy found in a heavily wooded area in eastern Washington County. ISP said at 7:30 p.m. Saturday while mushroom hunting, a resident found the boy's body near the roadway. The...

www.wlwt.com

