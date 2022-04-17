ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gospel Mission provides 900 Easter meals

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkfZ4_0fBzyV9R00 Meals are being handed out at the organization's Old Town location and delivered to homeless camps and low-income households in the metro region.

The Portland-based Union Gospel Mission has announced it is serving 900 Easter meals this week to help those experiencing homelessness.

According to the charitable organization, 300 meals were handed out at its Old Town location at 15 N.W. Third Ave. on Sunday, April 17.

The remaining 600 meals are being delivered this week by the Search + Rescue mobile outreach that visits camps through the metro area.

The meals include ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans with bacon and onions, a dinner roll, tropical fruit salad and dessert to go. To make this happen, the kitchen crew will use about 230 pounds each of ham and scalloped potatoes.

"I'm so thankful in this Easter season that our faithful donors have made it possible for us to once again share a meal and the message of hope with our guests who are hungry and hurting," Lori Quinney, the organization's food service director, said.

The organization also prepared 250 Easter food baskets for families who are housed but are unable to provide an Easter brunch for their families.

The Union Gospel Mission's purpose is "Feeding the hungry, restoring the addict and loving our neighbor." The organization has been serving Portland since 1927. It provides meals and care for the homeless and operates LifeChange, a recovery program for men, women and children. For more information, contact Union Gospel Mission at 503-274-4483, ugmportland.org or on social media @ugmpdx.

Anyone interested in helping the organization provide meals and food boxes to those in need can visit ugmportland.org/donate, call 503-274-4483 or mail a check to 3 N.W. Third Ave., Portland, OR 97209.

