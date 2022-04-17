ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying the child.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said that the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found Saturday night in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.

Huls said the agency does not know the name of the boy, who he described as a Black boy who is 4 feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.

Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found. But he said it appeared the boy died within the last week.

He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.

“There’s somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that’s not there and were expecting to come,” Huls said. “There’s family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child.”

This story has been corrected to show that the body was found Saturday night.

ELL Tolson
1d ago

I pray this little angel wasn't murdered. I pray that he didn't feel any pain from the cold. He went straight to Heaven.

Laurel Jones Grant
1d ago

After reading this, I have to say it’s really harmful to believe people live the same reality as ourselves. Not everyone has consistent family around or traditions on holidays to notice if someone is missing. Also, if a child is placed in a harmful position and possibly abused and/or murdered I doubt they have the type of home life that would warrant a missing persons report. However, other points of contact like schools can help if you release a little bit more about the child. He may not even be from this area and more can help connect him back to where he’s from.

JoeJoe2u
1d ago

Didn't anyone report this kid missing??... I would think that any parent would report a boy missing within a few hours of having disappeared..am I right or wrong??

