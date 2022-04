LAKEWOOD RANCH _ As is often the case, a team’s opponent in the district final proved more formidable than its opening-round regional foe. After a hard-fought 14-13 win over Saint Stephen’s in its lacrosse district final, host Out-of-Door Academy experienced no such drama on Tuesday night against visiting Naples Barron Collier. The Thunder took leads of 4-2, 9-2 and 11-3 in an eventual 18-5 victory over the Cougars in a Class 1A-Region 3 quarterfinal. ...

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO