St. Helena's Church celebrates Easter with optimism for its future

Easter Mass was celebrated at Christian and Catholic churches across New York City.

Parishioners at St. Helena’s Roman Catholic Church gathered to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and reflect on what this holiday means to them.

Lamarc Wigfall and his family were among those who attended Mass. Wigfall says he wants his son to learn the meaning of worship, not just on Easter.

“I just hope he sees the importance of practicing his faith, being one with God,” says Wigfall. “Spreading that to whoever he comes close with.”

Father David Powers spoke with optimism as the church recovers from a fire in December that left broken glass and burnt walls.

The fire forced the closure of the church for two months. Most of the damage done to the church was caused by the smoke.

MORE: Former church sees new life in wake of fire at St. Helena’s

“We had to do a very thorough cleaning,” says Powers. “Insurance did cover it, a lot of the damages, but not all of it.”

Father Powers says there will be a benefit concert at the church April 23. The money raised from ticket sales will go towards the continued rebuilding.

MORE: Your Bronx Easter photos

MORE: Scavenger hunt, dino-riffic eggs and eggcellent decorations! Celebrate Easter with these 6 ideas