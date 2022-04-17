ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyeG5_0fBzd05K00

Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for — against his former team, no less.

Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series — and 7 for 83 on the season — before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.

Odor played for the Yankees last year and was released following the season before catching on with Baltimore.

“I think every win is emotional for everybody,” Odor said. “It's not because I played against the Yankees. I played with that team last year. It's just because we won the game.”

Ryan Mountcastle started the Baltimore eighth with a single and Trey Mancini walked. Two outs later, Robinson Chirinos drew a 10-pitch walk to set the stage for Odor.

“Robinson Chirinos won us the game, with that at-bat,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He's facing (Jonathan) Loáisiga, who's really good, and great stuff, and puts together just a pro at-bat to get a walk there."

With the bases loaded, Odor went to the plate as a pinch-hitter and singled sharply up the middle against Loáisiga (0-1). Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double, and Mateo added an RBI single.

Jorge López (1-1) won in relief for Baltimore, which took two of three against the Yankees, with both victories coming in its final at-bat.

New York starter Nestor Cortes was terrific for five-plus innings, striking out 12 while allowing three hits and a walk. Cortes threw an immaculate inning in the fourth, striking out the side on nine pitches. He also struck out the side in the second.

Baltimore's Bruce Zimmermann went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

“Tough day for us. Frustrating,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I thought they pitched us really tough today, but we've got to find a way to get on the board and support our pitching, and just couldn't get much going.”

New York had runners on first and third with one out in the fourth, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa bounced into a double play.

Yankees left fielder Tim Locastro, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game, made a sensational diving catch in the sixth on a ball hit to left-center by Mancini.

UNUSUAL TACTIC

Earlier in the game, the Yankees put four players in the outfield against Mancini, but it didn't matter much because that sixth-inning fly was the only ball he put in play. Mancini drew two walks and struck out once.

ZEROS

Cortes and Zimmermann have each held the opposition scoreless through two starts this year.

“I really didn't realize how well he was pitching until I came out of the game, because I was spending my half-innings underneath the tunnel,” Zimmermann said. “But to be in there and to see the guys keep grinding out at-bats — Robbie having a massive two-out walk there — and finally getting to break through with runners in scoring position, that's the kind of things that's going to win us ballgames.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Baltimore transferred LHP John Means (sprained elbow) to the 60-day injured list .

UP NEXT

The Orioles begin a four-game series at Oakland on Monday night. Spenser Watkins starts for Baltimore against Frankie Montas (1-1).

The Yankees are off Monday before a three-game set at Detroit. Gerrit Cole takes the mound for New York on Tuesday night against Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1).

———

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ABC News

New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes pitches immaculate inning, strikes out 12 batters in five innings

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against the Baltimore Orioles, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth on Sunday. Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Kelvin Gutiérrez
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Frankie Montas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#The New York Yankees
ABC News

Jake Arrieta announces retirement from baseball after 12 seasons, says 'It's just my time'

Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announced Monday that he's retiring after a 12-season career. "Well, I haven't signed the papers, man, but I'm done. It's time for me to step away from the game," Arrieta said on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. "At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it's just my time, really."
MLB
Golf Digest

The New York Yankees might need to pack up the franchise after getting roasted alive by the Orioles’ local broadcast on Twitter

The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Ken Waldichuk continues to dominate

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed vs. Norfolk Tides, makeup scheduled for today. Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-0 vs. Erie SeaWolves. RF Elijah Dunham 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K, fielding error. 1B Andres Chaparro 1-4, HR, 2 RBI. CF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, CS. LF Blake...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone gets brutally honest on Yankees offense after dropping series vs. Orioles

The New York Yankees had quite a series to forget in Baltimore, as they dropped two out of three games to the Orioles. Over the course of the series, the Yankees were marred by their continual struggles on offense. In the two games that they lost to the Orioles, they combined to hit 3-14 with runners in scoring position, as they had dire difficulties time and time again in taking advantage of golden opportunities to post multi-run innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Saints, Steelers Huge Draft Plans May Have Been Revealed

The 2022 NFL Draft has already seen one major shakeup and we are still just about two weeks away from things kicking off. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints made a deal that involved four first-round picks, as the Saints picked up one more in this year’s draft, but surrendered some serious future draft capital to do so, sending Philadelphia a future first and second. While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a big move yet, they are a team to watch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC News

ABC News

614K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy