Everyone knows where the principal towns and cities of the Comstock are located. Locals and tourists know about Virginia City, Gold Hill, and Silver City. What many people do not know is that the Comstock Mining District included many other nearby towns that contributed greatly to the history of the Comstock Lode. These include Dayton, which was the “Gateway to the Comstock.” The town of Sutro was the entrance to the Sutro Tunnel.

VIRGINIA CITY, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO