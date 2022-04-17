LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Turner on a roll

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Michigan State searching for Walker replacements this spring.
Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks.
NASCAR chases holiday TV audience with Easter dirt race.
Angels' Mike Trout leaves game after hit by pitch on hand.
Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
DJ Khaled was escorted off the court by a security guard and told to return to his courtside seat during Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks Sunday. TMZ Sports shared the hilarious moment when Khaled walked onto the court during a break in the action, grabbed a ball, stood at the top of the key, and took a shot that caught nothing but air.
A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Tuesday's schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid rules changes brought on...
An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
