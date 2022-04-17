I Just Realized These 31 Celebs Are In Their 60s, And I'm Honestly Shocked
As a child of the '80s, I shouldn't be surprised that a lot of the ~young~ celebs I grew up watching are no longer so young. Hence, I was VERY shocked when I realized that the Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio, is the same age as Barack Obama. (They're both 60, in case you forgot what post you clicked into.)
Anyway, that got me thinking about and searching for celebs who are in their 60s (or turn 60 this year), and honestly? I am floored by the results. Check it out:
Note: I relied on Google for these celebs' birth dates, so ya know, take it with a grain of salt if, like, one is wrong or whatever. (This is just for fun!!!)
Comments / 0