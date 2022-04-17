ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I Just Realized These 31 Celebs Are In Their 60s, And I'm Honestly Shocked

By Crystal Ro
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5zE4_0fBzIBJV00

As a child of the '80s, I shouldn't be surprised that a lot of the ~young~ celebs I grew up watching are no longer so young. Hence, I was VERY shocked when I realized that the Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio, is the same age as Barack Obama. (They're both 60, in case you forgot what post you clicked into.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuMFZ_0fBzIBJV00
Frazer Harrison / Getty, NBC / Contributor / Getty

Anyway, that got me thinking about and searching for celebs who are in their 60s (or turn 60 this year), and honestly? I am floored by the results. Check it out:

Note: I relied on Google for these celebs' birth dates, so ya know, take it with a grain of salt if, like, one is wrong or whatever. (This is just for fun!!!)

1. Like I said, to start, Ralph Macchio (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274Rwu_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Nov. 4, 1961

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2. Michael J. Fox (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqGkO_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: June 9, 1961

Noam Galai / Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

3. Julianne Moore (61)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kbe8m_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Dec. 3, 1960

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

4. Antonio Banderas (61)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmVfx_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Aug. 10, 1960

Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via Getty Images

5. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (61)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRdgG_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Jan. 13, 1961

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

6. Jim Carrey (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mp5z8_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Jan. 17, 1962

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

7. Angela Bassett (63)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLrVn_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Aug. 16, 1958

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

8. Christie Brinkley (68)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeduT_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Feb. 2, 1954

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

9. Matthew Broderick (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrwfB_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: March 21, 1962

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

10. Gloria Estefan (64)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYXHz_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Sept. 1, 1957

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

11. Sheryl Crow (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQ13c_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Feb. 11, 1962

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for SXSW

12. Alfre Woodard (69)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyAUl_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Nov. 8, 1952

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

13. Hugh Grant (61)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288zsf_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Sept. 9, 1960

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

14. Meg Ryan (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rme6R_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Nov. 19, 1961

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

15. Marcia Cross (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xT1BF_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: March 25, 1962

Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

16. Jon Bon Jovi (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sy09I_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: March 2, 1962

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

17. Lou Diamond Phillips (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmcVT_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Feb. 17, 1962

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

18. Jennifer Jason Leigh (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rPCn_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Feb. 5, 1962

Rachel Luna / FilmMagic

19. MC Hammer (60)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ui4J2_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: March 30, 1962

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

And here are 12 celebs that aren't QUITE 60, but will be later this year...

20. Tom Cruise (60 in July)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cR80N_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: July 3, 1962

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

21. Michelle Yeoh (60 in August)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCR7O_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Aug. 6, 1962

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

22. Demi Moore (60 in November)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hd1o9_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Nov. 11, 1962

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

23. Tony Leung (60 in June)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0zUW_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: June 27, 1962

Vcg / Visual China Group via Getty Images

24. Jodie Foster (60 in November)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfDsL_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Nov. 19, 1962

Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

25. Anthony Kiedis (60 in November)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fulN_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Nov. 1, 1962

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

26. Flea (60 in October)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZgnK_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Oct. 16, 1962

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

27. Ally Sheedy (60 in June)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ho0I7_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: June 13, 1962

Koury Angelo / Freeform via Getty Images

28. Emilio Estevez (60 in May)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SROdX_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: May 12, 1962

Axelle / FilmMagic

29. Wesley Snipes (60 in July)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOT3w_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: July 31, 1962

David Livingston / Getty Images

30. Nia Vardalos (60 in September)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWpQj_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Sept. 24, 1962

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for The Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles

31. Cary Elwes (60 in October)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnSoK_0fBzIBJV00

Birthday: Oct. 26, 1962

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Me looking at all these celebs:

CBC

