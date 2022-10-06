MLB Standings 2022: Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros finish with best records in baseball

Before diving into the MLB games today rundown for the MLB Playoffs schedule, here are the final 2022 MLB standings. Our Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and MLB playoff predictions will provide additional perspective on where all 30 teams finished after the 162-game season.

MLB Standings 2022

What does MLB stand for?

MLB stands for Major League Baseball, a professional baseball organization in the United States. While professional baseball started in 1869. The National League was founded in February 1876 and the American League started in 1901. This is the 147th season in MLB history.

Sportsnaut will provide the latest MLB scores throughout the 2022 playoffs.

How many teams are in MLB?

There are 30 MLB teams. The National League is home to the oldest teams, including the Atlanta Braves (formerly Boston Red Stockings), Chicago Cubs (previously Chicago White Stockings), Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Francisco Giants.

The New York Yankees were founded in 1901, along with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, and Oakland Athletics. In 1998, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks were formed, becoming the most recently expanded MLB teams.

The MLB standings are broken down into six separate divisions, three each in the American League and National League. Each division has five teams.

How many games are left in the MLB season?

The 2022 MLB schedule officially came to a close on Oct. 5. Every single team in the league has played 162 games and now six teams remain in each league, and they will move on to the playoffs.

MLB standings use fractions — 0.5 games — to help determine the order when teams have played a different number of games.

Who has the best record in MLB?

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the best record in MLB for the 2022 season. LA finished with a record of 111-51 and had the best overall mark for the league. They were also the first team to clinch their division — the NL West — this season. The Houston Astros had the next-best record overall, and in the American League, at 106-56. The Astros edged out the AL East champion New York Yankees, who had a record of 99-63.

Behind the Dodgers in the senior circuit, the NL East champion Atlanta Braves ended the season at 101-61. Rounding out the best records in the MLB standings were the New York Mets (101-61, NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals (93-69), the AL Central champ Cleveland Guardians (92-70), and Toronto Blue Jays (92-70).

How many wild card teams are there in MLB?

There are six wild card teams in the MLB playoffs. Under the new MLB collective-bargaining agreement, the postseason was expanded, starting in 2022. There are three wild card teams in the NL and three teams in the AL. Each wild card team with the lowest seed faces the division winner with the lowest record. The format looks like this:

No. 6 wild card team vs No. 3 division winner

No. 5 wild card team vs No. 4 wild card team

Each AL and NL Wild Card series is a best-of-three set. The No. 1 seed, the team with the best record in each league, hosts the winner of the 4 vs. 5 matchups. Meanwhile, the No. 2 seed faces the winner of the No. 3 vs No. 6 in the Divisional Round.

2022 NL Wild Card teams: Cardinals, Mets, Padres, Phillies

2022 AL Wild Card teams: Guardians, Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays

When is the MLB World Series?

The MLB regular season concludes on Oct. 5 with the playoffs beginning two days later. That will come to a close with the 2022 World Series, which kicks off on Oct. 28, and could last until Nov. 5 if all seven games of the series are necessary.

Five days after the World Series concludes, MLB free agency begins. Below you can check out an overview of the loaded 2022-’23 MLB free agent class.

Who won the MLB World Series in 2021?

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021, defeating the Houston Astros in six games. Jorge Soler, who signed with the Miami Marlins this offseason, won 2021 World Series MVP after hitting three home runs and posting a 1.191 OPS with six RBI. It was a remarkable outcome considering Atlanta finished the 2021 regular season 12th in the MLB standings.

2021 World Series recap

Recent World Series winners

2020: Los Angeles Dodgers (6 games vs Tampa Bay Rays)

Los Angeles Dodgers (6 games vs Tampa Bay Rays) 2019: Washington Nationals (7 games vs Houston Astros)

Washington Nationals (7 games vs Houston Astros) 2018: Boston Red Sox (5 games vs Los Angeles Dodgers)

Boston Red Sox (5 games vs Los Angeles Dodgers) 2017: Houston Astros (7 games vs Los Angeles Dodgers)

Houston Astros (7 games vs Los Angeles Dodgers) 2016: Chicago Cubs (7 games vs Cleveland Guardians)

Chicago Cubs (7 games vs Cleveland Guardians) 2015: Kansas City Royals (5 games vs New York Mets)

Kansas City Royals (5 games vs New York Mets) 2014: San Francisco Giants (7 games vs Kansas City Royals)

San Francisco Giants (7 games vs Kansas City Royals) 2013: Boston Red Sox (6 games vs St. Louis Cardinals)

Boston Red Sox (6 games vs St. Louis Cardinals) 2012: San Francisco Giants (4 games vs Detroit Tigers)

San Francisco Giants (4 games vs Detroit Tigers) 2011: St. Louis Cardinals (7 games vs Texas Rangers)

